This STAR WARS Fan Favorite Might Not Be A Force Ghost Just Yet According To Dave Filoni

Shortly beforehit theaters, director J.J. Abrams hinted that Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, would have a presence in the film. While fans were hoping for the animated character to make her live-action debut, Tano was actually one of several voices heard when Rey attempted to commune with the Force and take down the Emperor once and for all.Characters like Luke Skywalker, Yoda ,Mace Windu, Anakin, and Kanan Jarrus were heard during the pivotal scene, with the fact that they were all deceased Jedi being the common thread. This led most fans to assume that Ahsoka was dead as well, but it seems Dave Filoni is hinting at something else entirely .Do you think Ahsoka will pull a Gandalf the Grey and return later down the line as a Gandalf the White-esque character? And if so, do you think it will be in a live-action or animated format? Let us know in the comment section below.