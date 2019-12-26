This STAR WARS Fan Favorite Might Not Be A Force Ghost Just Yet According To Dave Filoni
Shortly before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, director J.J. Abrams hinted that Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, would have a presence in the film. While fans were hoping for the animated character to make her live-action debut, Tano was actually one of several voices heard when Rey attempted to commune with the Force and take down the Emperor once and for all.
Lucasfilm Animation head Dave Filoni has provided hope to fans of [Spoiler], who logically assumed that this Star Wars character had met their demise based on what happened in The Rise of Skywalker.
Characters like Luke Skywalker, Yoda ,Mace Windu, Anakin, and Kanan Jarrus were heard during the pivotal scene, with the fact that they were all deceased Jedi being the common thread. This led most fans to assume that Ahsoka was dead as well, but it seems Dave Filoni is hinting at something else entirely .
Do you think Ahsoka will pull a Gandalf the Grey and return later down the line as a Gandalf the White-esque character? And if so, do you think it will be in a live-action or animated format? Let us know in the comment section below.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]