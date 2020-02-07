KATY KEENE: The Lucy Hale-Fronted Series Canceled After One Season At The CW

While the decision was likely to be expected for some time now, The CW has formally announced the cancelation of their Riverdale spinoff series Katy Keene , which starred Lucy Hale in the title role.

Considering the Lucy Hale-fronted series was never a strong performer in Live+Same Day linear ratings nor did it receive any sort of significant bump in its DVR and streaming numbers, the decision shouldn't come as a big surprise to anyone following the show.

Despite its poor performance on The CW, there is still a possibility the Riverdale spinoff could be revived at another home. Options on the cast were recently extended to July 31, giving Warner Bros. TV a few more weeks to determine whether they want to keep the series alive or let it die. Katy Keene does already have an exclusive streaming deal set up at HBO Max, so if WBTV did want to bring it back for a second season, the premium streamer may be its best option for a new home.

The thirteen-episode first season ran from February 6, 2020 to May 14, 2020 and is now available to view in full at either The CW app or HBO Max.



A RIVERDALE spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City... together. Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father's corporate empire. But Alexander's dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media's powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy's roommate Jorge works at his family's bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol's Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money - or if she really has any at all. Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Supergirl," "Glee"), Michael Grassi ("Riverdale," "Supergirl"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO), KATY KEENE is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.