SUPERNATURAL Gets A Return Date For Its Final Seven Episodes With The Series Finale Set For November

With Supernatural finally set to resume filming on its final two episodes this week, The CW has officially announced the return date for the long-running series' final seven episodes.

Following an extended production hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Supernatural is finally ready to resume filming on its final two episodes tomorrow and ahead of the team getting back to work, The CW has set a return date for the long-running series' final seven episodes.

The fifteenth and final season of the Jared Padalecki/Jensen Ackles series will return on Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m., with its two-hour series finale event set for November 19. The night will begin with a one-hour special Supernatural: The Long Way Home at 8 p.m., followed by the series finale at 9 p.m.

As for the rest of The CW's fall schedule, there won't be any original DC shows returning, but if you missed it on the DC Universe, Swamp Thing will be making its broadcast-network debut on Tuesday, October 6.

Here's their full updated schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8-8:30 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9 p.m. MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9-9:30 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8-10 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8-10 p.m. IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8-9 p.m. PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8-9:30 p.m. SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8-9 p.m. DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9-10 p.m. CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8-9 p.m. SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

Their final journey continues. The final 7 episodes of #Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 8! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/jA7zTh7F6U — Supernatural (@cw_spn) August 17, 2020





The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its fifteenth and final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they faced off against God Himself (Rob Benedict) – refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all...