SUPERNATURAL: Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Shave Their Beards And Return To Work For Final Episodes

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are finally back at work on Supernatural for the show's final episodes, and the enigmatic duo have shaved their beards and returned to a familiar underground location!

After spending a couple of weeks in isolation, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have shed their impressive quarantine beards and resumed work on The CW series's final episodes.

Filming for those final two instalments commenced in Vancouver on August 18, and a photo shared by the humorously-dubbed "SPN Tape Ball" Instagram account confirms that. Jensen and Jared can be seen back in the Men of Letters bunker, with the masked tap ball at the other end of the table.

The cheeky caption reads, "When their Covid test results come in before yours."

Production on the final season of Supernatural was halted in March by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with filming on all but the final two episodes finished at that point. Unfortunately, technical departments also had to be shuttered, so there are still seven episodes left to air.

Supernatural returns to The CW beginning Thursday, October 8 at 8/7c. The final ever episode airs Thursday, November 19 as part of a two-hour even which will include Supernatural: The Long Road Home. That airs at 8pm, with the finale itself following at 9pm, so set your DVRs to record now!

