SUPERNATURAL: Sam & Dean Make Their Last Stand In A New Extended Trailer For The Final Seven Episodes

The CW has released the official extended trailer for the final seven episodes of Supernatural , previewing what's to come this October as Sam and Dean Winchester make their last stand against God.

With production on the final two episodes still underway, the new footage is primarily from the five installments that were postponed in April due to the global production shut down caused by the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic, offering a first look at a few returning guest stars as well as an idea of what Sam and Dean are planning.

Supernatural returns October 8, with its series finale set for November 19.

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its fifteenth and final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they faced off against God Himself (Rob Benedict) – refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all...