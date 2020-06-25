SUPERNATURAL Season 15 Will Reportedly Finish Shooting Its Final Episodes This July

Work on Supernatural 's final season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's some good news for The CW series today as work is expected to resume as early as next month. Read on for details...

Supernatural fans were left distraught when work on The CW series was halted due to COVID-19, especially as the show is in its final season and there were only actually a few episodes left to shoot.

While those working on the series were quick to assure fans that they would return to finish the story of Sam and Dean Winchester, many were left wondering whether that would even be possible, especially as Jared Padalecki has already lined up his next show (a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger which will also air on The CW).

Now, Deadline is reporting that Supernatural is aiming to resume work at the end of July to complete the final episodes so that Padalecki can then move on to Walker, which is lined up for a 2021 premiere.

Earlier this month, we learned that restrictions in Vancouver were slowly being lifted to allow productions to get back to work later in the summer. It's unclear how much social distancing will change the final season of the show (will Sam and Dean even be able to sit in the Impala together), but the finale has been fifteen years in the making, so there's a lot of excitement to see where things go.

Are you excited for more Supernatural?