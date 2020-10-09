SUPERNATURAL Star Jensen Ackles Is Already Anticipating A Return As Dean Winchester Down The Road

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has already lined up his next role with Soldier Boy in The Boys , but the actor has made it clear that he's already anticipating one day returning as Dean Winchester...

Remarkably, Supernatural has been on the air for fifteen seasons and a total of 320 episodes. Of course, the show's longevity isn't that surprising, especially as it's a great series and one that has a dedicated fanbase. Now, with the final episode on the horizon, star Jensen Ackles has shared his thoughts on the possibility of returning as Dean Winchester somewhere down the line.

During an appearance on Inside Of You With Michael Rosenbaum, the actor - who has already booked a role in The Boys - was asked if he could imagine ever reprising his Supernatural role.

"Oh, oh yeah," he responded, noting, "the ship has already sailed with this being the last season of Supernatural. Jared already has another show lined up. I got a few stokers in the fire...we’re gonna knock this out, we’re gonna do it justice. I’ve always thought that there was a possibility of you know five years down the road getting a call and saying, Hey! Let’s do a lil short order action for a streaming network and bring them back for six episodes."

"I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye, right now," Ackles teased. "I feel like this is a...let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit."

It would be great to see Dean and Sam together again for some sort of event series down the line, but at least we know Supernatural is going to receive a satisfying ending in the meantime. The final seven episodes of the show begin airing on October 8th, with the finale set for November 19th.

Would you tune into a Supernatural reunion somewhere down the line?