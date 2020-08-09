SUPERNATURAL Star Jensen Ackles Plans To Drive Off With One Of The Show's Biggest And Best Props

With Supernatural nearing its end, star Jensen Ackles has confirmed that he'll be leaving the series alongside Dean Winchester's iconic 1967 Chevrolet Impala. Find out more details after the jump...

Work has resumed on Supernatural to ensure the series can get the ending it deserves, and those are set to air on The CW later this Fall. It's been an historic run for the show as it first debuted on the now defunct "The WB" back in 2005, and the hope is that these final few episodes aren't going to disappoint.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, star Jensen Ackles revealed that he'll be leaving the show with a key prop: Dean Winchester's now iconic 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

"As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I've had my eye on since day one of Supernatural," the actor revealed. "But it's okay, I'm not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala."

It makes sense for the actor who brought Dean to life to take home the Impala, but what about his co-star Jared Padalecki? He's not taking anything quite as significant, but notes: "I have tons of s**t! I have a few trinkets that will stay with me forever that won't be missed by the production."

Ackles will be reuniting with original Supernatural showrunner Eric Kripke for season three of The Boys (where he'll play Captain America parody Soldier Boy), while Padalecki is set to take on the lead role in The CW's Walker, a reboot of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger.