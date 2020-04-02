SUPERNATURAL: The Boys Are Back In The New Promo For Season 15, Episode 12: "Galaxy Brain"
The Winchester brothers finally got their mojo back last Thursday and now, when the series returns in March, the boys, Castiel and Jack will all be ready to finally gear up fro their epic battle with God!
TBD
(#1512). Original airdate 3/16/2020.
The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its fifteenth and final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they faced off against God Himself (Rob Benedict) – refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all...
Supernatural features:
Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester
Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester
Misha Collins as Castiel
Samantha Smith as Mary Winchester
Mark Pellegrino as Lucifer/Nick
Alexander Calvert as Jack
Supernatural returns with a brand new episode March 16
