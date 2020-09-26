SUPERNATURAL: Welcome To The End Of The End In A New Trailer For The Final Seven Episodes

As Supernatural gets ready for its long-awaited return on October 8, The CW has released a fun new trailer for the final seven episodes, previewing more of what's to come as Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester prepare to finally end their legendary fifteen-year hunt.

Filming on the final season concluded earlier this month, with the cast and crew sharing emotional farewells throughout the final week of production. While the plot will undoubtedly pick up with the Winchester brothers doing their best to defeat God (Rob Benedict), the first return episode will see them also dealing with an unexpected house guest (Meagan Fey).

Supernatural returns October 8, with its epic series finale set for November 19.

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514). Original airdate 10/8/2020.

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its fifteenth and final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show’s 14th season, they faced off against God Himself (Rob Benedict) – refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God’s decision to end this reality once and for all...