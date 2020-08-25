THE POWERPUFF GIRLS Live-Action TV Series In The Works For The CW

Cartoon Network's classic The Powerpuff Girls animated series is receiving the live-action treatment courtesy of a new series coming to The CW from an undeniably impressive creative team behind the camera!

Variety is reporting that The Powerpuff Girls are returning to the small screen, this time in live-action. The Cartoon Network animated series ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. A film, The Powerpuff Girls Movie, was released in 2002, and a rebooted show started airing on the network starting in 2016.

In those TV shows, the Powerpuff Girls were an elementary school aged super team comprised of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. They were created accidentally by Professor Utonium when he combined sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X.

In this updated version, the trade explains that, "the titular superheroes are now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" That sounds like a pretty terrific premise, and the team working on the live-action follow-up is undeniably impressive.

Writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody are developing The Powerpuff Girls in live-action for The CW, while Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce through Berlanti Productions. This sounds like a perfect fit for the network, and Cody is best known for writing Juno, while Regnier's credits include Veronica Mars and iZombie.

