SNOWPIERCER Season 1 Photos Preview The Upcoming Sci-Fi Series Starring Jennifer Connelly & Daveed Diggs

With exactly one month to go until the long-awaited series premiere of Snowpiercer , TNT has released over twenty new photos from the ten-episode first season, spotlighting some of the drama to come.

Luckily, production had already wrapped on the complete first season, so fans will be able to enjoy all ten episodes through the summer. Production was also actually almost complete on season two as well, but those episodes will likely be held until 2021, barring any unforeseen changes.

Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is serving as showrunner with Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) attached as executive producers. James Hawes (Black Mirror) is directing the pilot with a script co-written by Manson and Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds; Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

Snowpiercer stars Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick; Spider-Man: Homecoming), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton; Black-ish), Primetime Emmy-nominee Alison Wright (The Americans; The Accountant), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters; Fargo), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love; Roots), Tony Award-winner and Grammy-nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). The series was renewed for a season two prior to season one airing. Production on season one wrapped and season two production is nearly completed.



