SNOWPIERCER Season 2 Adds Sean Bean As A Character From Bong Joon-Ho's Movie - SPOILERS

The Season 1 finale of TNT's Snowpiercer featured several big twists and turns, and set up the second season by introducing Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean as a character from Bong Joon-Ho's movie, Mr. Wilford.

Wilford was mentioned throughout the season, but we were led to believe that the billionaire mastermind behind Snowpiercer was missing and presumed dead. It turns out, he's been alive all along and running a completely separate train (Big Alice) full of survivors.

This makes a lot more sense than Wilford being deceased, as the show was ultimately revealed to be a prequel to the critically acclaimed film, which starred Ed Harris as the same character.

Check out a brief promo for Snowpiercer Season 2 below.

It remains to be seen how Mr. Wilford goes about taking control of the train, but his reappearance is certain to have major ramifications for Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and the rest of the main characters.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland, and follows the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train consisting of 1001 carriages that circles the globe once a year. Built by billionaire Wilford, the train is rigidly separated by class, with passengers caught up in a revolutionary struggle against the strictly imposed social hierarchy and unbalanced allocation of limited resources. The show questions class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival.

