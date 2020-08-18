Venom Headlines Videos

Latest Marvel Legends Action Figures Finally Add Tom Hardy's VENOM To The Line

A new wave of Marvel Legends action figures have found their way online, and among them is Tom Hardy's Venom from the 2018 movie. That's not all, though, as the focus is very much of alien symbiotes...

Josh Wilding | 8/18/2020
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line often includes a lot of great surprises, but the unexpected addition of a figure based on 2018's Venom movie is definitely a shocker. It's rare anything that isn't produced by Disney gets a toy like this, hence why we're only just now seeing ones based on the X-Men and Deadpool movies (Fox was obviously acquired by the studio not too long ago). 

Joining Venom are the Absolute Carnage version of Carnage, the "Maximum Venom" Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider wearing her world's Venom symbiote, the 1990s version of Morbius the Living Vampire, and Phage. Oh, and because Deadpool always shifts action figures, the BAF is Venompool.

It's a pretty cool selection for symbiote fans, though something tells us that it will be Venom who most fans want as that's the first major piece of merchandise produced for the divisive 2018 movie. 

The only disappointing thing about that figure is the fact it doesn't come with an alternate head depicting Tom Hardy's likeness. The reason for that isn't clear, though it could be a licencing issue.

Check out these newly revealed action figures in the Instagram post below:
 

Here comes another Deapool AND another Venom... AT THE SAME TIME!?!? This wave actually looks pretty great. We're getting a combination of newer designs, movies and throwbacks, all mixed up. - A resurrected Cletus Kasady CARNAGE (from Absolute Carnage!) It looks like we're getting a decent amount of new sculpt here. - "Venomozed" Miles Morales! I don't think he's appeared in the comics like this, but the "Maximum Venom" branding has found itself into the younger kids toys and products in the Disney store. - Ghost-Spider AKA "Gwenom"! She actually came about Ina tie-in for Marvel's first Venomverse event. - Sony Pictures' Venom! I don't think many of us saw this coming. He looks great but conspicuously lacks a Tom Hardy alt head. - 1990s Morbius! This is the look he was rocking when he was running with the Midnight Sons. He'll match up well with Blade and Ghost Rider. - Phage! Another symbiote to check off the list! He was introduced in the lead up to the Separation Anxiety storyline from the 90s. These guys will ultimately be combined to create VENOMPOOL! (Famous from a Sideshow Collectibles statue and the Contest of Champions mobile game?) Featuring a rad new sculpt from @mayshelf What do y'all think about this wave? Are you picking up all of them? None of them? Are you going to be choosy? • • • #marvel #marvelcomics #MarvelLegends #hasbro #hasbropulse #spiderman #venom #carnage #milesmorales #gwenom #morbius #deadpool #venompool #actionfigures #toys #plasticcrack

A post shared by Articulated Legends (@articulated.legends) on

