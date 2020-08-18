Latest Marvel Legends Action Figures Finally Add Tom Hardy's VENOM To The Line

A new wave of Marvel Legends action figures have found their way online, and among them is Tom Hardy's Venom from the 2018 movie. That's not all, though, as the focus is very much of alien symbiotes...

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line often includes a lot of great surprises, but the unexpected addition of a figure based on 2018's Venom movie is definitely a shocker. It's rare anything that isn't produced by Disney gets a toy like this, hence why we're only just now seeing ones based on the X-Men and Deadpool movies (Fox was obviously acquired by the studio not too long ago).

Joining Venom are the Absolute Carnage version of Carnage, the "Maximum Venom" Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider wearing her world's Venom symbiote, the 1990s version of Morbius the Living Vampire, and Phage. Oh, and because Deadpool always shifts action figures, the BAF is Venompool.

It's a pretty cool selection for symbiote fans, though something tells us that it will be Venom who most fans want as that's the first major piece of merchandise produced for the divisive 2018 movie.

The only disappointing thing about that figure is the fact it doesn't come with an alternate head depicting Tom Hardy's likeness. The reason for that isn't clear, though it could be a licencing issue.

Check out these newly revealed action figures in the Instagram post below:

