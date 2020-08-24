VENOM: Marvel Studios Costume Designer Shares His Take On The Symbiote From The 2018 Film

When Sony Pictures launched the Venom franchise in 2018, they had to do so without Spider-Man. The wall-crawler is integral to Eddie Brock's origin story, but he was nowhere to be found, and fans instead had to make to with a completely different take on how Eddie bonded with the symbiote.
The white spider logo typically seen on Venom's chest was understandably absent because of that, and Marvel Studios costume designer David Masson has now shared his unused take on the anti-hero.
This one resembles the Ultimate Venom as he's clad entirely in black, and it's a version which works surprisingly well. In some ways, it's better than the random white lines which ended up adorning Venom's suit, though you can't fault Sony for at least attempting to incorporate that classic design.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed until next year, and while Carnage will be part of that, Spider-Man probably will not. Because of that, the classic Venom logo is likely to remain missing.
