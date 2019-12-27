RUMOR: Sony Said To Be In Talks With Tom Holland For A SPIDER-MAN Cameo In VENOM 2
When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios worked out their issues earlier this year, we were told that the door would be open for Spider-Man to swing over to Sony's universe of spin-off films, and it looks like the studio is preparing to capitalize on that deal for Venom 2.
It looks like Venom 2 may finally bring Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock face-to-face with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, as the actor is said to be in talks for a cameo appearance as Peter Parker in the Sony sequel...
According to two separate sources (GWW is running it as an exclusive, while Daniel Ritchman shared the info via his Patreon), Sony is in talks with Tom Holland for a cameo appearance in Andy Serkis' currently shooting sequel. This obviously suggests that it wouldn't be a large role, but getting these characters face-to-face would be enough to lay the groundwork for an eventual Venom vs. Spider-Man movie.
Best to take this as a rumor for the time being, but if this was ever going to happen, it does make sense that both parties would want to get things moving as quickly as possible.
We'll update if and when we learn more, but for now let us know what you make of this in the comments.
