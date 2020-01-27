VENOM 2: Rumored New Plot Spoilers Shed Some Light On Plans For Carnage And Shriek

Venom 2 is currently shooting in anticipation of its rumoured release this October and some possible plot details from the movie have now been revealed which reveal new intel about Carnage and Shriek...

Venom 2 continues in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England and some new story details have today been revealed about how Cletus Kasady and Frances Louise Barrison factor into proceedings. Those two are, of course, better known as Carnage and Shriek and their comic book team-ups always end in bloodshed and a lot of innocent people dying.



According to



It sounds like he won't have the Carnage symbiote when he escapes and, as expected, the



That's all we know for now and it definitely sounds like director Andy Serkis is following the comic books, something that should make fans very happy indeed.



We'll hopefully learn more about Venom 2 soon, especially as production is expected to eventually move to San Francisco for exterior shots (which means we can look forward to set photos).

As you can see, Venom has no chest symbol here and looks a lot like the Ultimate version of the character as a result. Still, something is definitely better than nothing, as you'll see below.

Venom has a chest logo here and it looks a lot like the one from the comics. Unfortunately, Sony decided not to include that, presumably because this version of Venom hasn't met Spider-Man.

This is a very extreme take on Venom, but he looks awesome and it would be great to see the Symbiote evolve into this monstrous form in the sequel, especially when he faces off with Carnage!

These designs should definitely remind you of the comic books, as Venom is sporting more of a blue hue. Artist Matt Millard did a great job of imagining how the character could look on screen.

"One of my first task on this movie was to infuse some life in the Character, play around with Venom and make a series of quick studies showing him not as a 3D model but as a creature with a distinct personality (there is a sort of grotesque joyfulness in the character I really love, especially in the Lethal Protector comics)," concept artist Paolo Giandoso says about these pieces. concept artist Paolo Giandoso says about these pieces.









"Then I was asked to design ways for the Symbiote to slither over Eddie's face and create Venom," he continues. "In my mind, the symbiote, being a shapeshifter, can potentially grow teeth, gums, eyes and tongues wherever it wants over his surface. All its matter has the potential to become these sort of features.



"It just chooses to create them on the face to arrange them in a way is more functional for a bipedal host. I wanted to give the idea of these features emerging and rearranging, lines of teeth moving and sliding around until they compose the final shape we all know." It's a shame we didn't see more of that green slime, eh?

So, yeah, that looks a lot like Carnage, right? "I was tasked with concepting the whole symbiote final fight, mechanics and all, the way the Venom and his evil counterpart clash together and merge, until the final sacrifice scene after the rocket explosion," Giandoso explains. With that in mind, common sense says that Carnage was probably used as just a stand-in here.

