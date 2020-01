VENOM 2: Rumored New Plot Spoilers Shed Some Light On Plans For Carnage And Shriek

To check out some Venom concept art - which shows Carnage - hit the "View List" button

Shooting oncontinues in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England and some new story details have today been revealed about how Cletus Kasady and Frances Louise Barrison factor into proceedings. Those two are, of course, better known as Carnage and Shriek and their comic book team-ups always end in bloodshed and a lot of innocent people dying.According to HN Entertainment , when we first catch up with Cletus, he's set to be executed by the state of California for a series of murders he committed. However, things take a turn when he manages to escape Ravencroft alongside Shriek, a fellow inmate in the fictional facility.It sounds like he won't have the Carnage symbiote when he escapes and, as expected, the Venom sequel will explore Cletus' past. That means we'll be visiting the orphanage he burned down as a child and it could be that Eddie Brock is the one who links twelve deaths from that fire to Cletus to the ones the authorities already know about, hence why he escapes to take his revenge.That's all we know for now and it definitely sounds like director Andy Serkis is following the comic books, something that should make fans very happy indeed.We'll hopefully learn more about Venom 2 soon, especially as production is expected to eventually move to San Francisco for exterior shots (which means we can look forward to set photos).As you can see, Venom has no chest symbol here and looks a lot like the Ultimate version of the character as a result. Still, something is definitely better than nothing, as you'll see below.