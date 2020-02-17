VENOM 2: Tom Hardy Shares A First Look At Woody Harrelson As Cletus Kasady In The Sequel

It's no secret that Venom 2 will pit Eddie Brock against the villainous Cletus Kasady/Carnage, and Tom Hardy has now shared a first official look at Woody Harrelson in Andy Serkis' sequel. Check it out!





Plot details are being kept a closely guarded secret, but Woody Harrelson will be suiting up as Carnage to take a bite out of Eddie Brock. Now, Tom Hardy has shared a first look at the character and, as you can see, that goofy wig from



Regardless of how you felt about that movie, it was a fantastic sequence and one which perfectly set the stage for the follow-up. However, it was also widely ridiculed due to Harrelson's appearance, so it's a relief to see him looking a little more normal here...with a brightly coloured shirt.



It's certainly a unique look for the villain, but the serial killer is bound to be enjoying his newfound freedom, and it looks like he's wearing some sort of sinister skull necklace as well.



What's your take on this first look at Cletus Kasady in Venom 2?



View this post on Instagram Hello Cletus 🔥 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Feb 17, 2020 at 12:51am PST

As you can see, Venom has no chest symbol here and looks a lot like the Ultimate version of the character as a result. Still, something is definitely better than nothing, as you'll see below.

Venom has a chest logo here and it looks a lot like the one from the comics. Unfortunately, Sony decided not to include that, presumably because this version of Venom hasn't met Spider-Man.

This is a very extreme take on Venom, but he looks awesome and it would be great to see the Symbiote evolve into this monstrous form in the sequel, especially when he faces off with Carnage!

These designs should definitely remind you of the comic books, as Venom is sporting more of a blue hue. Artist Matt Millard did a great job of imagining how the character could look on screen.

"One of my first task on this movie was to infuse some life in the Character, play around with Venom and make a series of quick studies showing him not as a 3D model but as a creature with a distinct personality (there is a sort of grotesque joyfulness in the character I really love, especially in the Lethal Protector comics)," concept artist Paolo Giandoso says about these pieces. concept artist Paolo Giandoso says about these pieces.









"Then I was asked to design ways for the Symbiote to slither over Eddie's face and create Venom," he continues. "In my mind, the symbiote, being a shapeshifter, can potentially grow teeth, gums, eyes and tongues wherever it wants over his surface. All its matter has the potential to become these sort of features.



"It just chooses to create them on the face to arrange them in a way is more functional for a bipedal host. I wanted to give the idea of these features emerging and rearranging, lines of teeth moving and sliding around until they compose the final shape we all know." It's a shame we didn't see more of that green slime, eh?

So, yeah, that looks a lot like Carnage, right? "I was tasked with concepting the whole symbiote final fight, mechanics and all, the way the Venom and his evil counterpart clash together and merge, until the final sacrifice scene after the rocket explosion," Giandoso explains. With that in mind, common sense says that Carnage was probably used as just a stand-in here.

