VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Fan-Art Reveals How Tom Holland Could Look Bonded With The Symbiote

With theories swirling that Tom Holland's Spider-Man could somehow factor into Venom 2, this new piece of fan-art reveals what the actor could look like if he were to don Eddie Brock's alien symbiote...

Josh Wilding | 4/24/2020
Recently, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy shared a piece of fan-art depicting Venom tearing Spider-Man to pieces, and that's since led to speculation that we'll see Tom Holland's web-slinger in the sequel (which is now coming out next June instead of this October). 

As a result, we have some spectacular fan-art showing what it might look like if Peter Parker were to be bonded with the Venom Symbiote, something fans are hoping to see on the big screen one day. 

It's impossible to imagine a meeting between the two characters not resulting in that happening, especially as it would most likely lead to Venom getting his trademark chest logo. Seeing Holland get to explore his darker side also has potential, even if Marvel Studios won't be involved creatively. 

Check out this new Spider-Man/Venom concept art in the Instagram post below:
 

With @tomhardy teasing the new title for venom 2, and @tomholland2013 being clueless about when the next spidey movie will start shooting, we fans can only speculate as to when will they both meet. Personally, I think that it will happen in Venom 3, not before. Because, tom hardy's character as Eddie brock needs more development, and sony needs to establish their new shared universe with the upcoming morbius as well. Sony still owns Venom. And they control the storylines that go along with the character, including a potential face off with spiderman. And I think that establishing characters should be the first priority for them, and then they can go for a symbiote spidey. What are your thoughts on this? When will we see them both face off? . #venom #spiderman #peterparker #tomholland #tomhardy #venom2 #spidermanfarfromhome #spidermanhomecoming #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #sony #comicbooks #comics #avengers #digitalart #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #photoshop

