VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Fan-Art Reveals How Tom Holland Could Look Bonded With The Symbiote

With theories swirling that Tom Holland's Spider-Man could somehow factor into Venom 2 , this new piece of fan-art reveals what the actor could look like if he were to don Eddie Brock's alien symbiote...

Recently, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy shared a piece of fan-art depicting Venom tearing Spider-Man to pieces, and that's since led to speculation that we'll see Tom Holland's web-slinger in the sequel (which is now coming out next June instead of this October).

As a result, we have some spectacular fan-art showing what it might look like if Peter Parker were to be bonded with the Venom Symbiote, something fans are hoping to see on the big screen one day.

It's impossible to imagine a meeting between the two characters not resulting in that happening, especially as it would most likely lead to Venom getting his trademark chest logo. Seeing Holland get to explore his darker side also has potential, even if Marvel Studios won't be involved creatively.

Check out this new Spider-Man/Venom concept art in the Instagram post below:

