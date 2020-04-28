VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Fan-Made Poster Sees Tom Hardy's Venom...Eat Spider-Man!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy recently shared some fan-art depicting Venom tearing off one of Spider-Man's limbs, and now a very cool new poster depicts the Symbiote chowing down on his head.

It seems unlikely that we'll see Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but given what we know about Morbius, chances are there will at least be some nods to the fact that Peter Parker is now a wanted murderer! A team-up/meeting between the characters is likely coming our way in a third Venom movie, but in the meantime, we have some gory fan-art!

In the comics, Venom has a taste for brains (and limbs), so it seems fitting that he's chowing down on the web-slinger's head here, even if it is something that's hard to imagine seeing on the big screen.

Then again, the first movie wrapped up with Eddie Brock eating a criminal, so it's certainly feasible that when he does cross paths with Spider-Man, he'll attempt to take a chunk out of him. Right now, Venom is still in the "anti-hero" category, so Sony Pictures arguably needs to take him down a slightly more villainous route to make the battle between these two really stand out.

Check out this Venom vs. Spider-Man fan-art below:

