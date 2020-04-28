Venom 2 Headlines

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Fan-Made Poster Sees Tom Hardy's Venom...Eat Spider-Man!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy recently shared some fan-art depicting Venom tearing off one of Spider-Man's limbs, and now a very cool new poster depicts the Symbiote chowing down on his head.

It seems unlikely that we'll see Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but given what we know about Morbius, chances are there will at least be some nods to the fact that Peter Parker is now a wanted murderer! A team-up/meeting between the characters is likely coming our way in a third Venom movie, but in the meantime, we have some gory fan-art! 

In the comics, Venom has a taste for brains (and limbs), so it seems fitting that he's chowing down on the web-slinger's head here, even if it is something that's hard to imagine seeing on the big screen. 

Then again, the first movie wrapped up with Eddie Brock eating a criminal, so it's certainly feasible that when he does cross paths with Spider-Man, he'll attempt to take a chunk out of him. Right now, Venom is still in the "anti-hero" category, so Sony Pictures arguably needs to take him down a slightly more villainous route to make the battle between these two really stand out.

Check out this Venom vs. Spider-Man fan-art below:
 

So in the drama news few days back, @tomhardy shared this picture of a very hungry looking venom's zoomed in shot, chewing through a red and blue spider. Now the drama in this scenario, is that he ended up deleting the post due to reasons unknown. Maybe it was too PG for Instagram. But I don't think that it was some kind of a spoiler. I mean, sony is desperately trying to establish the spider universe with all its characters intact. So us seeing something like this in a movie is never ever going to happen. But we can fantasize, can't we? Well, given the fact that I'm an artist and that it's my job to provide content for your eyes to feast on, here's a little rendition of a zoomed out shot of how that scene could've looked like. Keep chewing everyone. . . #venom #venom2 #lettherebecarnage #spiderman #tomholland #tomhardy #peterparker #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #sony #comicbooks #comics #spiderverse #digitalart #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #photoshop

A post shared by Yadvender Singh Rana (@ultraraw26) on

