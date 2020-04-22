VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Star Tom Hardy Teases - And Then Deletes - Venom Vs. Spider-Man Artwork

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has moved into 2021, and star Tom Hardy appears to be teasing a meeting between Venom and Spider-Man with some gory fan-art depicting a battle between the two characters...

With COVID-19 continuing to cause major delays for Hollywood productions, we learned last night that Venom: Let There Be Carnage (the sequel's newly revealed official title) has moved from this October to next June. Now, it's in the spot previously held by The Batman, and arriving in theaters just a month before the next Spider-Man movie is supposed to be released.

Following last night's title reveal, Venom star Tom Hardy took to Instagram to share a gory image of his symbiote chowing down on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's wall-crawler.

Like many of the teases he shares, the actor quickly deleted it, but it's got fans getting seriously hyped about the possibility that Tom Holland could make some sort of surprise appearance in the sequel. It's definitely possible, though you would think it's something Sony Pictures would want to save for a third instalment of the franchise following Carnage's introduction.

However, with the Morbius trailer confirming that there will be references to Spider-Man in the movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is bound to include some sort of nod to Peter Parker.

What do you guys think of this possible Venom vs. Spider-Man tease from Hardy? Is that something you would like to see in the now delayed follow-up to the 2018 movie? Sound off below!

