VENOM Sequel Pushed To 2021; Now Officially Titled VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

It was always a long shot that Sony's Venom sequel would stick with its original October 2020 release date, and the studio has now announced that the movie has been pushed back to June of next year...

Sony Pictures has announced that Venom 2 has now moved from its original theatrical release date of October 2, 2020 to June 25, 2021. The movie has also been given an official title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage! The studio had held on to that October date for as long as possible, but with so many other major tentpoles shifting releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was probably only a matter of time. As it stands, the only superhero movies still set to hit theaters this year are Black Widow (November 6) and Wonder Woman 1984 (August 14), and there's a lot of speculation that the latter may also be forced to move to 2021. The studio had held on to that October date for as long as possible, but with so many other major tentpoles shifting releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was probably only a matter of time. As it stands, the only superhero movies still set to hit theaters this year are(November 6) and(August 14), and there's a lot of speculation that the latter may also be forced to move to 2021. The Venom sequel will see Tom Hardy reprise the role of Eddie Brock, while Woody Harrelson will also return as Cletus Cassady, aka Carnage. The sequel also stars Naomi Harris as Shriek, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Stephen Graham in an undisclosed role. Are you looking forward to more Venom? What do you make of that new title? Sound off down below, and check out a recap of the first film's most batshit crazy moments.



Yes, the star of the movie gets his very own spot on this list, and for very good reason.



Tom Hardy's performance as Eddie Brock/Venom has been lambasted and praised in equal measure, and when you see some of the choices he makes with this character you'll likely understand why.



Tom Hardy's performance as Eddie Brock/Venom has been lambasted and praised in equal measure, and when you see some of the choices he makes with this character you'll likely understand why.

With his accent veering constantly between standard American and that infamous New York/Boston mumble, the Academy Award-nominated actor tears through Venom like a wild-eyed force of nature, and is by far the most memorable part of the film... for better or worse!

A Nice Chicken Dinner



In easily the most gross-out moment of the movie, Eddie Brock is compelled by his ravenous new friend to eat a rotten chicken carcass out of the garbage.



Eddie starts off with a few frozen chicken nuggets before diving right into the trash and devouring the contents. He then rushes into the bathroom and vomits - quite graphically - into the toilet.



It's... not pleasant.

A Dip With The Lobsters



Once Eddie realizes that something is very wrong with him, he follows his ex Annie and her new boyfriend into a restaurant, which probably wasn't the best place to take a constantly hungry alien parasite.



Venom forces his host to try a few morsels from various plates before Brock dives into a lobster tank to cool down, biting into a live crustacean while he's at it.



Apparently, Hardy came up with the idea to leap into the tank, and fake lobsters needed to be flown in at the last minute to accommodate him.

Venom Likes Heads



Who doesn't, right?



Venom may have dispensed with that rumored R-rating, but that doesn't mean it skimps on the brutality.



There's no blood and it's never particularly graphic, but Venom does gleefully chow-down on quite a few heads in this movie, which is something we never expected to see in a PG-13 "superhero" flick.

F-Bomb



Just in case it wasn't already abundantly clear that Venom does not take place in the established Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eddie Brock drops an F-bomb towards the end of the movie.



Sure, The X-Men movies are also produced in associations with Marvel Studios and characters curse-up a storm in them, but with Sony now sharing a much closer connection to The MCU thanks to the Spider-Man deal, this is a little more surprising.



If that crossover ever does happen, Venom is gonna have to wash his mouth out with soap.

Venom Calls Eddie A Pussy



Similarly, it's hard to imagine any character associated with The MCU referring to someone else as a "pussy" (edit: Tony Stark does in Iron Man 3, which completely slipped my mind), but that's what happens in Venom.



To be fair, it's actually one of the funniest moments in the movie, as Venom urges Eddie to jump out of a window only to berate his lack of cojones when we then cut to him taking the elevator instead.

Venom Makes Out With Eddie (Kinda)



One of the early Twitter reactions got some attention when it revealed that Venom and Eddie make out in the movie, but when the scene is put into context that's not exactly what happens.



Yes, Eddie and Venom do kiss, but the symbiote is bonded to Annie at the time (we get a quick glimpse of She-Venom) which obviously doesn't paint quite the homoerotic picture many fans had in their minds after the initial Tweet.

Carnage



As rumored, Woody Harrelson does indeed show up in the mid-credits scene as Cletus Kasady in a faintly ridiculous red wig, and teases the "Carnage" to come.



It's a decent set-up for a sequel featuring the serial killing villain, but it has so little to do with the movie we just watched that it feels dropped in out of nowhere as a result.