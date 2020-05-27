Here's An Updated Look At Every Superhero Movie Now Set To Be Released In 2021

With all the COVID-19 delays, 2021 is shaping up to be a busy, epic year for superhero movies, and we've now rounded up all the Marvel and DC Comics adaptations coming our way next year. Check it out...

Before COVID-19 shut down Hollywood, 2020 was shaping up to be a pretty solid year for superhero movies. However, 2021 always looked that little bit more exciting, and while it's lost a couple of big releases (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), it's now more jam-packed than ever before. In fact, it stands a chance of being one of the greatest years for the genre of all-time, and if you need a reminder of everything coming our way next year, then we definitely have you covered. In this feature, you'll find a breakdown of every major Marvel and DC release coming to theaters in 2021 (well, we hope) along with a look at which other titles could end up slipping into next year. To check out this breakdown, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below! 10. Eternals - February 12th The first Eternals trailer was supposed to be released ahead of Black Widow's original release in May, but now the movie has been pushed back from this November to next February, we're going to be waiting a while before that arrives. Crucial post-production work has not been finished, while reshoots typical for a blockbuster like this won't be shot over the summer. All we really know about Eternals is what we've seen in set photos, but it could be a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially if it sets the stage for the introduction of mutants. It will be interesting seeing how this obscure team of heroes does with a February release date (Black Panther found success there, whereas Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey crashed and burned), but something tells us Marvel Studios will be able to get fans excited for this one.



9. Morbius - March 19th Morbius isn't a movie many fans were ever really counting down the days to, but it was hard not to be intrigued, especially after those Spider-Man references in the trailer and that surprise appearance from Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes/The Vulture (Michael Keaton). Clearly realising that 2020 is a lost cause, Sony Pictures has pushed Morbius into next year, and it's now received this rather unenviable March release date. It was arguably much better off in July, but there's no reason to think it won't still potentially find an audience near the start of next year. It's a shame we didn't get a better look at this one before it was delayed, but a new trailer at some point in the coming months will hopefully increase the excitement for the Living Vampire's film.



8. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings - May 7th Originally set to be released in February, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now has an enviable release date of May 7th, 2021. That puts a lot of pressure on the movie to succeed, but also gives the Master of the Martial Arts a very real chance of starring in a bona fide box office hit. What little we've heard about the film points to it being a fun ride, especially if those rumours about Shang-Chi battling in an underground fight tournament on behalf of The Mandarin are correct. It's also been reported that Fin Fang Foom will appear, and that alone is a good reason to start counting down the days until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally arrives in theaters.



7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage - June 25th Venom: Let There Be Carnage received its new title the same day it was pushed to the same day The Batman was originally going to be released in theaters (a smart move on Sony's part). Shooting finished before the COVID-19 pandemic really became a problem for productions, but reshoots were never able to take place, and with a VFX heavy release like this one, it won't be that easy for post-production work to take place remotely. As a result, this delay makes sense, and despite the negative reviews the first movie received, there's bound to be interest in this one. Heck, even the comic book fans who despise the first instalment in 2018 are curious to see Venom battle Carnage, so a prime summer release date should end up serving the sequel nicely.



6. The Suicide Squad - August 6th James Gunn has confirmed that work is continuing remotely on The Suicide Squad, and believes that it will be released next August as planned. Beyond what we've seen in set photos, we don't really know what the filmmaker is bringing to the table, but it's bound to be great. After all, we're talking about the man who made the Guardians of the Galaxy work on screen, so who better than Gunn to reboot Task Force X after David Ayer's hit and miss 2016 movie? Right now, there's a lot of chatter surrounding the release of the "Ayer Cut," and as cool as it would be to see that on HBO Max, we can't help but think Gunn's movie will blow it out of the water (and yes, that is a sneaky reference to the fact King Shark is expected to be part of the team).



5. The Batman - October 1st It may be coming later than planned, but it's been said that an October release date is fitting for this DC Comics adaptation (which indicates it could indeed adapt "The Long Halloween"). While The Batman isn't the version of the movie many fans hoped for - that would have featured Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader battling Deathsroke - it's impossible not to be excited given the talent involved here. Matt Reeves is at the helm, and the incredible cast is made up of names like Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Zoe Kravitz. We've been treated to only a handful of official images from The Batman, but a trailer is a must...sadly, we could end up waiting for that until either the end of this year or even early next.



4. Spider-Man 3 - November 5th Pushed from July to November, Spider-Man is swinging out of the summer for the first time, but there's no reason to suspect that this third solo adventure for the web-slinger in the MCU will be anything short of spectacular. Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with a major cliffhanger, and while we know nothing about this next chapter, that secret identity reveal is a game-changer. Kraven the Hunter is the rumoured villain (it makes sense seeing as Peter Parker is now a wanted murderer), while there have been hints we could finally see Michael Mando become the Scorpion. Time will tell on that front, of course, but here's hoping this one isn't hit by any further delays from here...



3. Black Adam - December 22nd Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big screen debut as Black Adam is long overdue, but we could end up waiting even longer for that to happen now. Production was supposed to take place over the summer, but the wrestler turned actor has confirmed that shooting is likely to be delayed by COVID-19. That points to it slipping into 2022 but, as of right now, a delay like that has not been officially announced. As a result, next year currently looks set to conclude with what is sure to be an action-packed must-see movie, though we won't be shocked if it's pushed back well into 2022, especially as Johnson remains one of the busiest actors working in Hollywood today and has plenty of other projects lined up.



2. Zack Snyder's Justice League - TBA While this one won't be released in theaters, it's still a big deal. Justice League first arrived on the big screen in 2017, but that was Joss Whedon's version, and we're now going to finally see Zack Snyder's (a.k.a. the "Snyder Cut") sometime in 2021 on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service. Right now, the movie is in an unfinished state, so Snyder needs time to finish it, and Warner Bros. is spending upwards of $30 million to make that happen. Ironically, it may not even take the form of a film - which would be four hours long - and could instead be a six-hour limited series. Whatever the case may be, this is quite easily one of 2021's most highly anticipated releases.

