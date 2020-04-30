ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA Trailer Takes Us Back To The Time Of The Vikings

The next chapter in the Assassin's Creed franchise has been revealed, and it's going to take us to back to the time of the Vikings! Check out the first trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla here...

The Assassin's Creed video game franchise remains one of the biggest on the planet, and a first look at the next instalment has now been revealed. Titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it promises to take us back to when Vikings roamed the Earth for potentially the most badass chapter yet.

This newly revealed trailer introduces us to the assassins who roamed the Earth during that time, and one of them can be seen wielding an Axe emblazoned with the Assassin's iconic crest.

The Templars also make a brief appearance, as do some members of the supporting cast. Artwork for the game has confirmed that the action will take place both at sea and on the land, and with Odin's raven spotted in the background, there's speculation that the Norse Gods will come into play.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks like a blast, and is currently set to be released this Holiday season.

Become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Find your settlement and conquer this hostile land by any means to earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?





