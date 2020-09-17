CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS COLD WAR Gameplay Footage Points To An Action-Packed Campaign

While the focus of the Call of Duty franchise has shifted to online play in recent years, a video revealed during the PlayStation 5 showcase event points to an action-packed, explosive campaign...

A lot of hopeful PlayStation 5 owners are currently struggling to pre-order the console after it became something of a free for all last night with retailers allowing orders at random times after Sony's showcase event wrapped up. The hope now is that things will improve over the coming days.

One exciting title on the way to the PS5 this year is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and that was highlighted last night with an impressive gameplay video showing off the campaign.

Taking place on a runway, you start off gunning down the enemy before taking control of an RC-XD (Remote Controlled-Explosive Device) which gets caught right in the middle of the action as everything, predictably, starts heading south. Overall, it definitely looks like a fun time, though.

"Off the books. Under the radar," reads the official synopsis for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. "It's rumoured that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target."

The following is a portion of "Nowhere Left to Run," the game's first campaign mission:

