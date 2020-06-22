CRASH BANDICOOT 4: IT'S ABOUT TIME Officially Announced With New Trailer And Gameplay Details

Exciting news for Crash Bandicoot fans today as the first trailer for It's About Time has been revealed along with plenty of fresh details about what to expect from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One title...

After a number of leaks over the past couple of weeks, Activision has now officially announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. A direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob was responsible for working on this title (which is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd, later this year).

This isn't the next-gen game many fans hoped for, but it has been built from the ground up and given a whole new art style which is definitely a departure from the N.Sane Trilogy.

IGN caught up with Design Producer Lou Studdert to learn more about It's About Time, and he explained: "It's not just Crash 4 because narratively we're continuing off of where Crash 3 ended, where, Uka Uka, N. Tropy, and Neo Cortex are trapped in time and space. But we're also continuing off of the gameplay of the original trilogy."

"It's actually going back and looking at what worked so well about the original games. It's bringing back that authentic, wholly unique to Crash gameplay, which is the unique perspective shifts of going into camera, being chased by things running out of camera switching to side scrolling."

More details can be found by heading over to the site, but multiple playable characters have been confirmed, while there will be a "Modern" and "Retro" mode. In the former, collecting Wumpa will go toward end-of-level goals, but in "Retro," you collect 100 to gain a new life just like in the classics.

Check out the Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time trailer below:

