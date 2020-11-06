CRASH BANDICOOT Merchandise Hints At Character Redesigns Ahead Of New Game Reveal

Ahead of tonight's highly anticipated PlayStation 5 reveal event, some new Crash Bandicoot merchandise has found its way online which points to a fresh instalment of the franchise being on the way...

An entire wave of Crash Bandicoot merchandise has leaked online, including new mugs, keychains, statues, and more. Normally, this wouldn't really be a big deal, but with the PlayStation 5 reveal event taking place tonight, speculation is running rampant that a reboot might be in the works.

For the most part, video game characters only get a wave of new merch when a game is coming out. Plus, considering Crash Bandicoot appears to have undergone something of a redesign here, this could be an indication of how he will appear in the next game featuring the character.

While there have been a number of remastered Crash Bandicoot titles in recent years, this would be the first original console game starring the iconic PlayStation character in over a decade.

It's possible this overhaul is simply down to Activision wanting to increase merchandise sales, but with games set to be a big part of tonight's PlayStation 5 event, this could well be among the big reveals on offer. There's only a few more hours to go until we find out, of course, but it would be a fitting launch title.

Check out the newly leaked merchandise below:

