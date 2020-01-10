CYBERPUNK 2077: Keanu Reeves Stars In This Awesome New Commercial For The Upcoming Video Game

During last night's NBA Finals, CD Projekt Red shared a new commercial for Cyberpunk 2077 , one of the most highly anticipated video games coming our way this year. The kicker? It stars Keanu Reeves...

A new commercial for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released, and it puts Keanu Reeves front and centre. Set to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," there are some exciting new snippets of footage here, with the actor emphasising the fact that the only way to be a criminal in the year 2077 is "to get caught."

Cyberpunk 2077 looks phenomenal, but this commercial is unlikely to distract from the negative publicity CD Projekt Red has been receiving recently.

As you may have heard, the publisher has instituted a mandatory six-day work week in order to get the game finished in time for its November release date, and after numerous delays, they're clearly determined to now get it done in time for Christmas. Staff members are being paid, but this news comes after they previously vowed that there would be no crunch period on th game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on November 19th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. There are tentative plans for an upgraded version of next gen consoles.

