FINAL FANTASY Exclusive: Voice Actress Julie Nathanson Discusses Her Many Square Enix Roles

We recently had the opportunity to speak with experienced voice actress Julie Nathanson in support of her newest project, Ride Share, and during our chat she talked about her many Final Fantasy characters!

Fans of Final Fantasy have explored and experienced numerous worlds in the three decades since the first video game in the series was released back in 1987. With the many popular and successful titles that followed the initial game's release, there has been a bevy of characters introduced to fans, many of which have made a lasting impact.

Sometimes, characters in the different games are portrayed by the same actors, and one such case is with esteemed voice actress Julie Nathanson (Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, Avengers: Assemble), who we recently chatted to in support of the new audio/video hybrid podcast Ride Share.

Julie has voiced many characters in the game series, including, but not limited to Prishe (Final Fantasy Dissidia 012), Chocolina (Final Fantasy XIII-2, Lightning Returns), Clemente (Final Fantasy: Type 0), Chocolatte (World of Final Fantasy), Aera, Holly and Coctura (Final Fantasy XV), Hana (Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles), along with several characters in the Final Fantasy VII Remake and many others.

We learned a lot about Julie's many roles, and we even touched a little bit on her voice acting in Guild Wars and Spider-Man PS4. To listen to our chat with Julie, click the podcast player below. We have also included our conversation with Ride Share producer James Gavsie in the transcript for those interested in learning more about her newest series.

31m 4s - Literary Joe: Recently, you voiced in the Spiderman PS4 game and the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Now the Miles Morales game/the remake is coming out for PS5, and VII Part two is also coming out.

Are you getting ready to do more work for either of those things? Or, did you have to do any remasters of your voice for the remaster of the game?

31m 29s - Julie Nathanson: Well, because I am the person who will have actual nightmares about breaking non-disclosure agreements, my blanket statement is that I don't talk about a game coming out before it releases, whether or not I'm a part of it. Because even if I say, no, I'm not, then I feel like I'm breaking an implicit NDA to say that I'm not. Just as a blanket statement, if the thing isn't out yet or hasn't been announced, I don't mention it.

But I will say since you brought up those projects, I'll say with Final Fantasy, Square Enix has been incredibly kind to me. When I started to heat doing games, I remember that I had this weird personal goal to be in a Final Fantasy game. And I just wanted to be in one. I thought they were so cool and on my personal list. I have been in a whole bunch.

And my first one was Dissidia Duodecim, and I got to play Prishe, who is so spunky and fun. And of course, one of her lines everyone likes is, "Spicy Hot Tacos!" I can't do it. I don't want to yell here, so I pitched it up a little bit.

But there are so many different characters in those worlds that sometimes it's like, well, that could be like this character. And then they make a turn, but Square Enix has been incredibly kind to me. And I still think people have forgiven me for Chocolina, you know it's been a long time.

33m 3s - Literary Joe: It's funny that you mentioned her, because I have to ask about Chocolina. You are in so many of the Final Fantasy games.

33m 12s - Julie Nathanson: I got to play Aera in Final Fantasy XV in Episode Ardyn, which was an emotional one. And I got to be the opposite of my friend, Darren DePaul, who is a genius. He's such an incredible actor. I'm so glad he found his way to voiceover.

That's another thing, sometimes we're alone in the booth, I'll say, "Hey, can you just let me know who my scene partner is?" This happened years ago when doing a Guild Wars session. I've played over 30 characters for them over the years. They're lovely. But they were like, "Oh yeah, the person you're talking to is Liam O'Brien." And then it just changed the scene.

The same thing happened. It was another Guild Wars session where they told me, "Oh, by the way, you're playing this little girl here, but you are opposite one of your best friends Kari Wahlgren." So then again, it shifted how I was approaching it or just experiencing it because I was hearing her in my head, which is only all part of making it more real.





Escape Reality with a thriller fiction podcast to get lost in. Ride Share is the series premier episode of DIGITAL SKY, an anthology podcast series of social and science fiction about the apps that control our lives. Fans of Twilight and Black Mirror will love Ride Share! Trapped in a Car with Strangers!

On his ride share app, Keith decides to choose the carpool option. They all take a drive they never expected. Hang on for an awesome sound experience that will take you on a wild trip, projected like a movie inside your mind. If you’ve ever used a ride share app, it probably crossed your mind that you are getting into the car of a complete stranger. Our hero Keith decides to make it even more interesting by choosing the super-saver carpool option, which adds even more strangers to the ride. Now Keith appears to be trapped in a car with three people, who are very strange indeed.



You can check out Ride Share on Youtube and all other podcast platforms, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday.