FORTNITE's Next Season Will Reportedly Be Marvel Themed As Epic Games Begins Sharing Teasers

The next season of Epic Games' battle royale blockbuster Fortnite seems to heavily involve a Marvel storyline featuring Thor and Galactus. Various Marvel character skins have also been leaked.

For years now, Epic Games and Marvel have collaborated to bring superheroes into the battle royale world of Fortnite. But for the game's next season, we could have the biggest crossover yet. Whereas Marvel's appearances in the battle royale game have been limited to special game modes and cosmetics in the past, it appears the partnership could be expanded to an entire themed season.

Epic Games shared the first teaser for Fortnite's next season, tweeting out a short clip with Thor overlaid inside the game's logo earlier this week. Underneath is the official Marvel branding sticker, suggesting more than just the God of Thunder is on the way.

Then today, Epic released a second teaser confirming Thor's appearance while also announcing, "The prelude to War has begun."

The Herald has found The Island.



As fans soon discovered, the in-game Battle Pass tab now featured a comic in the bottom right of the screen that features a story of Thor and Galactus. In it, Thor is seen heading into a Rift, seen in previous seasons of Fortnite, to warn someone about Galactus. Interestingly, it's Thor's Herald of Galactus form which is based on the opening story of the latest Thor comic from Donny Cates and Nic Klein.

Right now, players can see a rift up in the sky in Fortnite but nothing has emerged from it yet. As we've seen in the past, these sort of events are drip fed over the course of several days leading up to the launch of a new season so it's possible Thor could arrive in-game shortly.

In the meantime, prominent data-miner Hypex has also shared details about the upcoming season which will reportedly include a Marvel/Thor point of interest, various superhero character skins (probably locked behind the paid Battle Pass), and various collectible comic book pages scattered across the map. So far, leaks have revealed character skins for the comic versions of Wolverine, Storm, and Groot.