GameFragger's Top Stories This Week Including Baby SONIC, The Future Of KINGDOM HEARTS & More

Ed Boon Teases "Brutal" MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SCORPION'S REVENGE Animated Movie

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon recently took to Twitter to tease that the upcoming Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge animated movie will be quite brutal.



GHOST OF TSUSHIMA, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, And More Highlighted In New PlayStation 4 Trailer

The latest trailer that Sony has released for the PlayStation 4 puts the spotlight on some of the most highly anticipated titles for the console, including Ghost of Tsushima and Final Fantasy VII Remake.



GUILTY GEAR - STRIVE - Gets Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer That Sees Faust Getting Ready To Rock

Although Faust had already been teased to make a comeback in Guilty Gear - Strive - before, we finally get an action-packed gameplay trailer that shows him off.



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: This Peaceful, New TV Spot It All About Green Hill Zone & Baby Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog recalls his childhood years of growing up on the peaceful island that is Green Hill Zone in this new TV spot for the upcoming video game movie.



A New Report Claims That Konami Is Currently Working On Two New Entries In The SILENT HILL Series;

ake this news with a pinch of salt, but a rumour that has been doing the rounds lately seemingly suggests that Konami may be working on brand-new entries in the Silent Hill series.



DOOM ETERNAL Director Reveals That They've Had Talks With Nintendo About Doomguy Joining SUPER SMASH BROS.

According to DOOM Eternal Director Marty Stratton, they have had talks with Nintendo about the Doom Slayer joining the roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but don't get your hopes high just yet.



New KINGDOM HEARTS Mobile Game Announced; Multiple New Instalments In The Works;

There are multiple new Kingdom Hearts projects in the works, according to game director Tetsura Nomura, and a new Kingdom Hearts mobile game was just announced!



MORTAL KOMBAT 11: Watch Almost 30 Minutes Of Gameplay That Showcases The Joker

The Joker is a few days away from finally being added to the roster in NetherRealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 11, as the fifth character part of the game's Kombat Pack; joining Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, the Terminator T-800, and Sindel.



