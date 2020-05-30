PlayStation 5 Event Set For Next Week; Extended THE LAST OF US PART II Gameplay Footage Released

During last week's State of Play, Naughty Dog revealed 25 minutes of amazing gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part II . Plus, Sony has finally set a date for its PlayStation 5 launch event!

At long last, Sony has finally announced when fans will (presumably) get a first look at their highly anticipated next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5. Their virtual reveal event has been set for June 4, at 1:00 pm Pacific Time and will stream worldwide on both YouTube and Twitch.

While details are understandably being kept under wraps, the digital showcase is expected to run for more than an hour and will reveal a wide variety of upcoming games that will be available to play on the system at launch and within its first year. We may even get a first look at a few unannounced titles, including the eagerly awaited Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The console's release date and initial price point is also expected to be revealed, rumored to be around $499, and it wouldn't be a shock to see it finally become available for pre-order at all major retailers, barring any unforeseen developments.

On another note, during last week's State of Play event, Sony and Naughty Dog revealed nearly twenty-five minutes of incredible gameplay footage from The Last of Us Part II, which is expected to hit stores on June 18.





Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.