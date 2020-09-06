Sony's PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Rescheduled For This Thursday; Plus New THE LAST OF US PART II Videos

The future of gaming has nearly arrived. Sony, after initially delaying the virtual event last week, has officially rescheduled their long-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal event for this Thursday at 1 PM EST.

After deciding to postpone the event last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially rescheduled their long-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal for this Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm PST (4:00pm EST).

The event is expected to run about an hour and will be pre-taped, broadcasting footage at 1080p and 30 frames per second due to the show's adjusted production process during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SIE Senior Director Sid Shuman emphasizes that the games showcased will, as expected, look considerably better when they are played on the PS5 with a 4K TV this fall.

Shuman also notes that viewers should probably wear headphones when watching the presentation to fully appreciate the immersive audio work that's been incorporated into the show.

While it remains to be seen which titles the gaming giant will ultimately choose to showcase, many fans across the globe are holding out hope that the eagerly awaited sequel to their 2018 smash hit Marvel's Spider-Man will be among the first to be confirmed for the next-gen gaming console.

In related news, Sony PlayStation recently released a cool new eight-minute featurette and an extended television commercial for Naughty Dog's highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II, which is due out in stores everywhere next Friday, June 19.









Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.