THE LAST OF US PART II: Ellie & Joel Continue Their Perilous Journey In Intense New Story Trailer

Following the announcement that the highly-anticipated The Last of Us Part II will be with us in just a few month's time, Naughty Dog has released an intense new story trailer for the video game sequel...

We were told at the beginning of April that Sony had decided to delay the release of The Last of Us Part II indefinitely, but it was recently announced that the highly-anticipated video game sequel will actually be with us in just over two month's time.

Originally set to hit shelves on May 29th, The Last of Us Part II will now release less than a month from then on June 19th.

Now, Naughty Dog has debuted an intense, emotional new story trailer for the game, and it gives us a much better insight into the increasingly dangerous world our heroes will be forced to traverse. It looks like Joel will be taking a backseat this time (there's speculation that he may even be killed off early on), as Ellie sets out to avenge some "violent event" that disrupted the relative peace she had found in Jackson.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think in the usual place.

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

Do you plan on picking up The Last of Us Part II when it hits shelves this June?