THE LAST OF US PART II Is Already PlayStation 4's Fastest-Selling First-Party Exclusive Title

Despite a lot of controversy and backlash from a large number of fans, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II has already sold more than 4 million copies since it officially went on sale last Friday...

Naughty Dog's controversial video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, has officially become the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever with more than 4 million copies sold since it went on sale last Friday, June 21.

There were concerns that recent plot leaks may negatively impact sales, but that clearly hasn't been the case. There has been quite a lot of backlash over one shocking story development, in particular, but it seems the majority of fans have been happy to purchase the game and see how things play out for themselves.

Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and the game's director, shared the following message thanking fans for their support:

"We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways.

Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar."

Tell us, have you played through The Last of Us Part II yet? If so, what did you make of the game's more divisive elements? Please try to avoid going too far into spoiler territory in the comments.