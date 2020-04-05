MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS: Red By Dawn Brings Black Widow And Red Guardian To The Battlerealm

Kabam has been utilizing motion comics to promote the addition of new characters to their popular mobile title MARVEL Contest of Champions. The newest video previews both Black Widow and Red Guardian!

Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is aware that the next installment in the mega-franchise is the Scarlett Johannson-led feature Black Widow. While the film is releasing in November in place of Eternals due to the epidemic, it was originally scheduled to hit theaters this month. That being said, it is no surprise that the two newest characters being released in MARVEL Contest of Champions this month are both from the movie.

The Battlerealm will have two more fighters in the form of Red Guardian, who is being portrayed by David Harbour in the upcoming film, as well as the titular Black Widow herself. Both will be releasing this month as part of a Red By Dawn special.

We recently shared with you the last two motion comics which featured Mojo and Longshot as well as Storm and Sorceror Supreme. In keeping with tradition, these characters have also received the motion comic treatment for their announcement. The enemy of this story is -- surprise, Taskmaster, who is the villain of the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

What do you guys think? Are you excited about these two additions to the game? Check out the motion comic for Black Widow: Red By dawn below and share your thoughts in the usual spot!





In the wake of the Cabal’s collapse, Black Widow has been tasked with locating and recovering a lost mind control weapon. To accomplish her mission, Agent Romanoff will need the help of an old friend. Red Guardian is a fellow former soviet and an honorable and trustworthy ally. However, they soon discover that they are not the only ones chasing the lost Cabal technology. A secretive mastermind has employed the skills of Taskmaster, the photo-reflexive mercenary, to stop Black Widow from finding this weapon at all costs! It’s a race across The Battlerealm, with new foes to fight and where old allegiances will be tested in this month’s Event Quest: Black Widow: Red By Dawn!



MARVEL Contest of Champions is available on Android and iOS and will see the addition of Black Widow and Red Guardian this month.