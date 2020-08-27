MARVEL'S AVENGERS Assemble In Action-Packed CG Trailer For PS4; Square Enix Offers Co-Op Details

During Gamescom today, Sony shared an exclusive CG trailer for Marvel's Avengers on PS4 while Square Enix shared a blog detailing co-op gameplay, mission types and tips for the upcoming action-adventure.

Following the release of the Marvel's Avengers launch trailer earlier this week, Sony has now come out with its own CG spot to showcase Earth's Mightiest in action on PlayStation 4.

The new trailer highlights the five core Avengers -- Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor -- along with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) as they battle their way through waves of enemies. It's not really an indication of how the game actually plays, but it's fun and exciting and should serve as a nice hype trailer for the highly anticipated game.

It also ends with a shot of M.O.D.O.K., the evil villain and mastermind behind the rising AIM threat.

It's fitting that we see the Avengers working together as a group because today during Gamescom, Square Enix also released a blog post detailing some of the co-op gameplay. Marvel's Avengers will feature over 80 War Zone / Drop Zone missions at launch.

You can take on War Zones alone or with a co-op Strike Team of up to four players each as a unique hero. A War Zone is an "expansive, explorable space... loaded with side content including concealed caches to uncover, powerful bounty enemies to defeat, AIM depots to take over, faction allies to rescue, and hidden rewards to claim."

Drop Zones are short co-op missions with a single objective such as defending allies or sabotaging and AIM structure. They offer quick, replayable missions for rewards.

This is all in addition to numerous other multiplayer activities including HARM Room training challenges, Faction Missions to rebuild Outposts for the Avengers' allies, SHIELD Vaults, Hives (AIM strongholds), and Villain Sector missions that conclude with a boss fight against notable Marvel villains. And, of course, there is the campaign story. Regardless of what activity you choose, there will be optional matchmaking or you can invite friends.

Marvel's Avengers launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 4, 2020.