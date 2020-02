MARVEL'S AVENGERS Special Editions And Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed Alongside Action-Packed Trailer

Full color 12-inch statue of Captain America – Designed by the artisans at Gentle Giant, this deluxe high-quality PVC statue captures every texture and detail on Captain America’s uniform

Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a new trailer for their superhero blockbuster,, giving us our first look at the game since it was delayed back in January . Originally expected in May, the game was pushed back to September to allow for extra development time. But despite not being out for another couple of months, Square Enix has unveiled two special edition versions of the game along with some pre-order bonuses.For starters, anyone who pre-orders any versionwill received guaranteed access to the pre-launch, a Marvel Legacy Outfit pack, and an exclusive nameplate. If you pre-order at a participating retailer, you can also receive either a limited-edition pin set, digital comic book, or SteelBook designed by legendary Marvel artist Mark Brooks. According to Square Enix,Then there's the($79.99), which includes an exclusive Obsidian Outfit pack (six hero outfits), six exclusive Obsidian nameplates, and 72-hour early access.For the die-hards out there, the($199.99) offers a ton of digital and physical goodies, including a 12-inch statue of Captain America. Here's everything included in theIn addition to all of these special edition versions of the game, Square Enix is partnering with Sony for exclusive PlayStation bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders Marvel's Avengers through the PlayStation Store will receive a Ms. Marvel “Talk to the Hand” emote and “Marvel’s Avengers: Hex Pattern Logo” dynamic theme. The exclusive Digital Edition on the PS Store also comes with an exclusive Ms. Marvel nameplate and 1,000 credits that can be used to customize your in-game heroes. PlayStation 4 owners will also have first access to the beta.will be released on September 4, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.