MONSTER HUNTER: Milla Jovovich's Artemis Prepares For Battle In New Official Image

It's been a while since we've seen any promotion material for Screen Gems' upcoming Monster Hunter adaptation, but Empire has now debuted a new official still featuring Milla Jovovich's character wielding powerful dual blades - which should be instantly recognizable to fans of the Capcom video games.

The Resident Evil actress will play Natalie Artemis, who is an original character created for the movie.

“I wrote the role of Artemis for Milla as the avatar for the player, so she could be a grounded, relatable real-world character who is fresh to the world of Monster Hunter,” director Paul WS Anderson explains. “Although Milla’s character’s not specifically in the game, she chose the same armour and weapons she uses in the game, so there were aspects of her game character that got folded into the movie representation.”

Artemis is the captain of a team of Army Rangers who travel to a location known as Wildspire Waste in an effort to rescue their colleagues from, you guessed it, monsters. There, they encounter Thai martial arts legend Tony Jaa as The Hunter of the title.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, revolting attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man who has found a way to fight back."

Monster Hunter also stars Meagan Good, T.I., Diego Boneta, and Ron Perlman. The movie is scheduled for release early next year.