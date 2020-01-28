MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SCORPION'S REVENGE Animated Movie Gets A Trailer & Release Date
What do you get when you cross a hopeful world of superheroes with a brutal, bloody martial arts franchise focusing on warriors mutilating each other for the fate of all existence? Well, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, Injustice 2, and Mortal Kombat 11 all sought to answer that question. What you really should be asking is what happens when the crew behind the DC Animated Original Movies decides to bring Mortal Kombat to life in all of its gory glory?
The crew behind the DC Universe Original Movies is bringing Mortal Kombat to life this spring, in a new animated feature that showcases Scorpion's quest for revenge against long-time adversary, Sub Zero.
From director Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham), screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans), and producers Rick Morales (Batman vs. Two-Face) and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight), WB Animation is adapting Scorpion's quest for revenge from the original 1992 arcade game with Mortal Kombat: Legends - Scorpion's Revenge.
The voice cast includes several returning actors from the franchise, including Patrick Seitz reprising his role as Scorpion from Mortal Kombat X, Steve Blum as Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat 11, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro from Mortal Kombat (1995), and Grey Griffin as Kitana from Mortal Kombat X. Other notable cast members include Joel McHale (Community) as Johnny Cage and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter) as Sonya Blade.
The beloved Mortal Kombat video game franchise is getting the animated treatment with Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and IGN is exclusively debuting the first trailer for the Mortal Kombat animated movie. The synopsis for Scorpion’s Revenge reads: “Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm - a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!”
As showcased in the Mortal Kombat animated movie trailer, Scorpion’s Revenge stars Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. Batman: Assault of Arkham’s Ethan Spaulding is directing Scorpion’s Revenge and Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans’ Jeremy Adams wrote the script. The release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is Spring 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]