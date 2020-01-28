MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SCORPION'S REVENGE Animated Movie Gets A Trailer & Release Date

The beloved Mortal Kombat video game franchise is getting the animated treatment with Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and IGN is exclusively debuting the first trailer for the Mortal Kombat animated movie. The synopsis for Scorpion’s Revenge reads: “Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm - a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!”



As showcased in the Mortal Kombat animated movie trailer, Scorpion’s Revenge stars Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer. Batman: Assault of Arkham’s Ethan Spaulding is directing Scorpion’s Revenge and Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans’ Jeremy Adams wrote the script. The release date for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is Spring 2020.