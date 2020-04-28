MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SCORPION’S REVENGE Is Officially Available On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, & DVD

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has officially released Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

To coincide with the film's physical release, a new clip highlighting an early fight between Jax (Ike Amadi) and the four-armed Goro (Kevin Michael Richardson), which, we'll try not to spoil, but let's just say it's probably not going to end well.

Ethan Spaulding (Avatar: The Last Airbender; Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare; Son of Batman) is directing the upcoming animated adventure, which is an original story based on the hit video game series of the same name created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

The plot should sound somewhat familiar as it will spotlight a once-in-a-generation tournament between the greatest champions of Outworld and Earthrealm - an epic competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all of its residents. Lord Raiden (David B. Mitchell) will assemble an all-star group of fighters, including Liu Kang (Jordan Rodrigues), Johnny Cage (Joel McHale), Sonya Blade (Jennifer Carpenter), to take on the evil Shang Tsung (Artt Butler) in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!

In addition to the film, the home video combo pack will also contain several very cool special features, headlined by an extensive featurette that will detail adapting the hit video game into a movie and an exclusive filmmaker commentary from producer Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams. There are also featurettes spotlighting the animation, sound design, and characters for fans to enjoy as well.

























WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT DELIVERS NO-HOLDS-BARRED ANIMATED ACTION FILM INSPIRED BY WORLDWIDE HIT VIDEOGAME

MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SCORPION’S REVENGE



COMING APRIL 12, 2020 TO DIGITAL; ARRIVING APRIL 28, 2020 ON 4K ULTRA HD™ BLU-RAY COMBO PACK, BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK, & DVD

BURBANK, CA (January 30, 2020) – One of the most popular videogame franchises in history comes to animated life in Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 12, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28, 2020.



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP), Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $24.98 SRP; Canada $29.98 SRP), and DVD (USA $19.98 SRP: Canada $24.98 SRP) as well as on Digital. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc featuring the film in hi-definition, and a digital version of the movie. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition, and a digital version of the movie.



Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon & John Tobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!



Joel McHale (Community, The CW’s upcoming Stargirl) and Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) lead a stellar cast as the voices of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage and all-business warrior Sonya Blade, respectively. The voice cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz (Mortal Kombat X, Agrretsuko, Naruto: Shippuden) as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler (Her, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul (Overwatch, Fortnite) as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain, Batman: The Killing Joke) as Kano, David B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, World of Warcraft franchise) as Raiden, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3, Mortal Kombat 11) as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson (Family Guy, The Simpsons) as Goro, Grey Griffin (The Loud House, Young Justice, Scooby-Doo franchise) as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi, and Fred Tatasciore (Robot Chicken, Family Guy) as Demon Torturer.



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is Producer, and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is co-producer. Executive Producer is Sam Register. Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios) is Creative Consultant.



“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is a riveting, no-holds-barred action-fest that delivers all the authentic combat, drama and humor fans expect coupled with edgy animation and an outstanding voice cast,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing. “This film is unlike anything Warner Bros. has produced before, and fans should be prepared for the thrill ride of their lives.”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Special Features

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital

From Epic Game to Extreme Animation – Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film.

– Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon and the filmmakers reveal the creative process behind adapting the best-selling game to an all-new animated film. The Weapons, Wardrobe and World of Mortal Kombat Legends – The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings.

– The artists reveal the design challenges of animating the world of Mortal Kombat, from authentic armor to wildly imaginative weapons and fantasy settings. The Savage Sound Design of Mortal Kombat Legends – This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes.

– This hard-hitting audio exploration reveals the art of designing the sonic language of the fight scenes. Mortal Kombatants – Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories.

– Dive deep inside the cast of characters to reveal their unique abilities, signature moves and backstories. Filmmaker Commentary – Producer Rick Morales and screenwriter Jeremy Adams sit down for an insightful audio commentary that reveals the process of creating a compelling animated film based on one of today’s most popular fighting games. Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Based on the worldwide hit game created by #EdBoon & #JohnTobias, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of #Outworld and #Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. #LordRaiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm, including #JohnnyCage, #SonyaBlade, #Kano, and Scorpion's nemesis #SubZero to defend it from the evil #ShangTsung in the battle to end all battles - Mortal Kombat!







Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge features:

Director: Ethan Spaulding

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang

Patrick Seitz as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion

Steve Blum as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero

Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

Darin De Paul as Quan Chi

Robin Atkin Downes as Kano

Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden

Ike Amadi as Jackson "Jax" Briggs

Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

Grey Griffin as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi

Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge arrives on Digital HD on April 14

and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 28