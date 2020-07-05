MORTAL KOMBAT: SCORPION’S REVENGE Enters DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List; BAD BOYS & SONIC Stay Strong

While Sony's Bad Boys for Life and Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog remain on top, DEG's Watched At Home Top 20 List has a new entrant as Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge makes its debut.

With major theater chains expected to remain closed indefinitely and no major releases on the horizon, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group recently introduced the "Watched at Home Top 20" list, which would tally up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

This week, Sony's Bad Boys for Life repeated at #1 while Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog reclaimed the #2 spot, further establishing itself as the go-to choice for kids & family entertainment during this trying time. Rounding out the top five are Disney/Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which dipped down to #3 for the first time, Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level, and STX/Universal's The Gentlemen.

As for the new releases, Warner Bros. Animation's Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was the only major new entrant, debuting at #17, which is definitely a promising development for upcoming animated releases, including the recently released Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. On another note, after dipping out last week, Disney's Frozen II reentered the Top 20.

For the week of May 7, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list: