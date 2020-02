Multiple ALIENS Video Games Were In Development And Cancelled As A Result Of Disney's Acquisition Of Fox

Yup. Game was called Aliens: Hadleys Hope. We went quite far into pre-production before the Disney/Fox acquisition, and then we had to cancel it, and move on with something else.



Maybe some day! I bet yours was very different than ours? pic.twitter.com/brpq4FgwWT — Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) February 11, 2020

"A misfitting mix of colonists and marines fight together for their lives against a protective alien Queen who's willing to do whatever it takes to safeguard her eggs."

Disney's aquisition of 21st Century Fox didn't just shake up movie and television, it also impacted those in the gaming industry as well. Last week, prominant game developer Cliff Bleszinski, the former design director of Epic Games and founder of Boss Key Productions, revealed that his studio was in talks to create a new game in the Aliens franchise . Unfortunately, the talks were ongoing with Fox and ultimately ended up getting "lost in the shuffle" with Disney's acquisition of the company.Bleszinski went on to explain that his game would have been a first-person shooter with players stepping into the role of Newt, all grown up and living on Earth. So basically it would be ignoring the events of. The story would have seen Weyland-Yutani weaponizing the aliens in a "Black Mesa style facility," that ultimately results in all hell breaking loose. Bleszinski went on to detail that Ripley would be alive and would serve as your "Cortana/Anya," and that Newt would have a Bishop-like android named Casey, obviously inspired by Newt's doll in the filmBleszinski added.His reveal caught the attention of another game developer, Frederik Schreiber, the vice president of 3D Realms. Schreiber also revealed that his studio was working on angame, titled. The game was "quite far" into pre-production when the acquisition took place, resulting in the cancellation of the project.was conceptualized as a first-person shooter with four-player co-op. Schreiber actually shared what looked like concept documentation providing an overview of the game.The game would've seen players work together to clear levels featuring relentless swarms of alien Protectors before ultimately facing off against the alien Queen in her well-guarded lair. In an interesting twist, it sounds like there actually would have been multiple alien Queens as the game was set on a planet that isThe game would have had several unique levels with specific mission-critical goals as well as side missions that unlockckedThe plan was to continue supporting the game with additional content after its initial release.Both games certainly sound intriguing, but there's really never been a shortage of fascinating video game takes onfranchise. Unfortunately, not all of these ideas turn to gold, as evidenced by Gearbox's. But there have been some gems over the years, including Creative Assembly's, a first-person survival horror game set 15 years after the events of the 1979 film. The game followed Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, as she investigates the disappearance of her month, while being hunted by a deadly xenomorph.