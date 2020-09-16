PlayStation 5 Release Date And Price Revealed As A New GOD OF WAR Game Is Teased

The PS5 Showcase just concluded, and, as promised, we now know when the console will be released and (more importantly) how much it will cost! The event also teased a new God of War game: Ragnarok !

The PS5 Showcase proved to be a lot of fun, and while we're still sifting through the biggest announcements from the event, the one we're sure most of you are interested in is when the PlayStation 5 will be available and, crucially, how much will it cost.

Well, we now have an answer to both of those lingering questions.

As you can see below, the Digital version will retail for $399.99/£359.99, with the regular one selling for $499.99/£449.99. That was the expected price point, though the former is more expensive than the Xbox Series S.

As for when it goes on sale, the U.S. (and a lot of other countries) will get it on November 12th, while the rest of the world will have to wait until November 19th. That's only a week later, of course, but it's going to be an agonising extra seven days for anyone excited for the console's launch.

After this announcement, Sony dropped an unexpected teaser for the next God of War game which, based on the brief teaser, will follow Kratos during Ragnarok. It's not coming until 2021, though.

Will you be pre-ordering a PlayStation 5?

