PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Postponed In Response To #BlackLivesMatter Protests

Protests are taking place across the world as people come out to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and Sony has confirmed that they have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 reveal out of respect.

With #BlackLivesMatter protests taking place across the globe as people come together to fight the injustice those of colour face on a daily basis, a number of big events (at least those which were still taking place despite COVID-19) are being cancelled as a sign of respect to the black community.

Among them is the planned PlayStation 5 reveal which was scheduled for this Thursday. As you can see in the post below, Sony explains that, "we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration."

They continue by stating that, "For now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard." Sony, Disney, Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., and pretty much every other major studio you can think of have shared Tweets with message of support over the past 48 hours, and it's not hard to understand why PlayStation felt now was an inappropriate time to promote the PS5.

Video game fans will, of course, be disappointed. Had COVID-19 not happened, E3 would have taken place next week, and while there are a number of digital events scheduled (EA Play on June 11th, for example) for then, it's unclear whether those too will be postponed or cancelled.

Chances are the PS5 launch event was pre-recorded, so it could drop any time. For now, though, you can learn more about the #BlackLivesMatter movement by heading to their website.

