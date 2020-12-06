PlayStation 5 Revealed In All Its Glory As Sony Games Boss Promises A "Paradigm Shift" For Consoles

The PlayStation 5 console has finally been revealed and, well, it's resulted in a lot of memes! However, Sony's Jim Ryan has now explained why he believes it will be "paradigm shift" for gaming...

We still don't have a release date or price, but the PlayStation 5 was finally revealed last night along with a whole host of games. There will be two versions of the console, with a Digital-Only model that obviously won't include a Blu-ray drive. It's certainly a striking look for the device, and a stark contrast to the Xbox Series X (which is a plain black box).

In an interview with BBC News, PlayStation Chief Executive Jim Ryan talked about the seemingly divisive design, explaining, "The PlayStation sits in the living area of most homes, and we kind of felt it would be nice to provide a design that would really grace most living areas. That's what we've tried to do. And, you know, we think we've been successful in that."

Ryan was also asked what the next-gen console brings to the table besides better graphics and faster loading times, and explained that, "We think 3D audio is a paradigm shift. We think the functionality of the new controller, which again has to be experienced to be fully appreciated, is a paradigm shift."

"We think the the SSD [solid state drive] storage mechanism, and the way that it can actually help you move between worlds in games and eliminate loading times is a paradigm shift."

"You know, we went to great lengths to show that off with considerable length in The Ratchet and Clank demo," he continued. "You saw the way that Ratchet was moving from world to world. On previous generations, the character would have needed to walk down a corridor while loading was going on in the background. Now it just happens instantaneously."

It certainly sounds like this could be a game-changer for PlayStation, but fans are anxious to find out how much the console will actually cost them when it goes on sale sometime this Fall.

Check out the reveal video below:

