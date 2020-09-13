PRINCE OF PERSIA: THE SANDS OF TIME Remake Coming From Ubisoft; Check Out The Awesome Reveal Trailer

Ubisoft has announced that we're getting a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, and you can check out the awesome reveal trailer for this updated version of the acclaimed game after the jump...

During Ubisoft's latest "Ubisoft Forward" presentation earlier this week, it was confirmed that a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming to the current generation of consoles next January. Developed by Ubisoft's Pune and Mumbai studios, it's going to be a faithful recreation of the original game, albeit with some enhancements in terms of gameplay and the visuals.

Yuri Lowentha is back to voice the titular Prince, game director Pierre-Sylvain Gires assures fans that the camera and combat have both been improved, while a new targeting system will "[enhance] the velocity of the Prince and his abilities to do amazing moves."

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was originally released on the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube back in 2003, and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. A release date of January 21st, 2021 has been confirmed by Ubisoft, and while it's currently only scheduled for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, a Nintendo Switch version if expected to eventually follow.

We see a lot of video game remakes these days, but this is definitely cause for celebration, and it's going to be a blast getting to return to this world, especially with updates that ensure it remains faithful to the original without feeling too dated. We'll be sure to bring you the latest.

For now, check out the trailer below:

