SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Behind-The-Scenes With Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey & Director Jeff Fowler On VFK Podcast

appeared initially as an ornament on a rearview mirror in the Rad Mobile arcade racing game, and then in his own 1991 self-titled game. Since then, he’s been featured in numerous others on various platforms, and has starred in many animated series.Now, Sonic and arch enemy Dr. Robotnik, aka Eggman, are being brought to life (in Sonic’s case, CG life) in the live actionmovie. The premise has Sonic coming to Earth in an effort to escape from those who would try to harness his speed powers for nefarious reasons. Once here, though, he finds himself targeted by the government, which brings in Jim Carrey’s robotocist Dr. Robotnik.For his part, Sonic teams up with a small town sheriff played by James Marsden to help him escape capture and prevent Robotnik from using his powers to conquer the world.In this episode of VFK, we’re going behind the scenes onthanks to studio provided interviews with Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and director Jeff Fowler, in that order.