SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Behind-The-Scenes With Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey & Director Jeff Fowler On VFK Podcast
Sonic the Hedgehog appeared initially as an ornament on a rearview mirror in the Rad Mobile arcade racing game, and then in his own 1991 self-titled game. Since then, he’s been featured in numerous others on various platforms, and has starred in many animated series.
After nearly 30 years, Sega’s iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog is finally making the leap to the big screen, and the Voices From Krypton podcast goes behind the scenes of the new film...
Now, Sonic and arch enemy Dr. Robotnik, aka Eggman, are being brought to life (in Sonic’s case, CG life) in the live action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The premise has Sonic coming to Earth in an effort to escape from those who would try to harness his speed powers for nefarious reasons. Once here, though, he finds himself targeted by the government, which brings in Jim Carrey’s robotocist Dr. Robotnik.
For his part, Sonic teams up with a small town sheriff played by James Marsden to help him escape capture and prevent Robotnik from using his powers to conquer the world.
In this episode of VFK, we’re going behind the scenes on Sonic the Hedgehog thanks to studio provided interviews with Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and director Jeff Fowler, in that order.
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]