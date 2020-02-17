SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Concept Art Shows The Speedster Fighting Alongside AVENGERS Star Chris Evans As Tom

While he was depicted as a snake in the video games, it's entirely possible that this is supposed to be a reimagined and slightly more "realistic" take on the monstrous Lyric.Over the years, he's been depicted as quite a bit darker and power-hungry than Dr. Eggman.

Having been driven mad by power, Lyric is an extremely cruel, ruthless, manipulative, and pitiless monster. He's also a tech-savvy mastermind, but this version seems to be a little more magical.We don't know who the villain will be in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, but one of the post-credits scenes definitely dropped some noteworthy hints...