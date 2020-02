SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Concept Art Shows The Speedster Fighting Alongside AVENGERS Star Chris Evans As Tom

has massively exceeded expectations at the box office, and it now appears as if we can look forward to an entire series of movies based around the iconic SEGA character.Now, though, an early piece of concept art from the movie has been revealed which shows Sonic - the classic version, not that hideous redesign - in the midst of a bar fight with Tom. However, rather than being played by James Marsden, this take on the heroic Detective features the likeness of Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans!We don't know whether Evans is someone director Jeff Fowler originally wanted for the role, but it definitely would have been fun seeing the former Captain America fighting alongside Sonic! Still, there's no denying that Marsden did an excellent job, and he proved to be a perfect choice for Tom.There's also some artwork depicting a Lizard-like character which could be a new take on Lyric from Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric. To check that out, you'll need to hit the "Next" button below!