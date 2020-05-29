SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Director Jeff Fowler And Star Ben Schwartz Respond To Sequel News

We've been waiting with bated breath for news on a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, and that finally came last night. Here's how director Jeff Fowler and star Ben Schwartz responded to that announcement...

Sonic the Hedgehog didn't get a particularly long run at the box office thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was a critical and commercial hit, and fans have been eagerly anticipating sequel news ever since. With everything that's been going on, it's taken a while, but it finally arrived last night.

Something tells us that the news could be related to those all-important VOD/Digital sales, as director Jeff Fowler's movie went straight to the top of the charts when it was released in March.

Talking of the filmmaker, both he and star Ben Schwartz (who voices Sonic) have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the sequel announcement. Their comments are brief, but both are clearly excited to start work on the follow-up, which you have to believe will also bring back Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, especially after many praised it as one of the actor's best performances in recent memory.

When we recently caught up with star Lee Majdoub and asked him about playing Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog, he was very excited about the prospect of reprising that role in another instalment.

Check out the Tweets below:

